Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 5022.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4981.2 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, the Apollo Hospital stock opened at 5022.75 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 5023.9, while the lowest price was 4960. The market capitalization of the company is 71622.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, while the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5022.75 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 4608 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 5022.75.

