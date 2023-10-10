Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4845.05 and closed at ₹5056.8. The stock reached a high of ₹5066.9 and a low of ₹4845.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹72436.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 2177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.