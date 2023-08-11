Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's stock soars in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital opened at ₹5010.85 and closed at ₹4981.2. The stock reached a high of ₹5010.85 and a low of ₹4905.05. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹70,809.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 7544 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4974.5, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹4920.75 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹4974.5 with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 53.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.09% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of ₹53.75. Share Via

Apollo Hospital Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.48% 3 Months 0.95% 6 Months 12.15% YTD 9.94% 1 Year 8.97% Share Via

Q1 results today: HAL, Apollo Hospitals, PFC to IRFC — 227 companies to declare Q1 results 2023 Q1 results today: 227 companies include Jindal Steel & Power, Muthoot Finance, NHPC, Patanjali Foods, Voltas, Glenmark Pharma, NALCO, Raymond, ITI, City Union Bank, etc. that are going to declare their respective Q1 results 2023 https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q1-results-today-hal-apollo-hospitals-pfc-to-irfc-227-companies-to-declare-q1-results-2023-11691725705098.html Share Via

Apollo Hospital August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 4927.8 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4930. The bid and offer prices are both 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buyers or sellers in the market. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also 0, further supporting this. The open interest is at 2,579,000, suggesting a significant amount of interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4924.7, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹4981.2 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4924.7, with a net change of -56.5 and a percent change of -1.13. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the company. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4981.2 yesterday On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 7544 shares, with a closing price of ₹4981.2. Share Via