Fri Aug 11 2023 09:46:06
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's stock soars in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 4920.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4974.5 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital opened at 5010.85 and closed at 4981.2. The stock reached a high of 5010.85 and a low of 4905.05. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 70,809.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 7544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:45:44 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4974.5, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹4920.75

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 4974.5 with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 53.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.09% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of 53.75.

11 Aug 2023, 09:40:57 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.48%
3 Months0.95%
6 Months12.15%
YTD9.94%
1 Year8.97%
11 Aug 2023, 09:40:00 AM IST

Q1 results today: HAL, Apollo Hospitals, PFC to IRFC — 227 companies to declare Q1 results 2023

Q1 results today: 227 companies include Jindal Steel & Power, Muthoot Finance, NHPC, Patanjali Foods, Voltas, Glenmark Pharma, NALCO, Raymond, ITI, City Union Bank, etc. that are going to declare their respective Q1 results 2023

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q1-results-today-hal-apollo-hospitals-pfc-to-irfc-227-companies-to-declare-q1-results-2023-11691725705098.html

11 Aug 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:24:36 AM IST

Apollo Hospital August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 4927.8

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4930. The bid and offer prices are both 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buyers or sellers in the market. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also 0, further supporting this. The open interest is at 2,579,000, suggesting a significant amount of interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:07:15 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4924.7, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹4981.2

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4924.7, with a net change of -56.5 and a percent change of -1.13. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the company.

11 Aug 2023, 08:14:01 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4981.2 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 7544 shares, with a closing price of 4981.2.

