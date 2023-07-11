comScore
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5253.35, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 5161.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5253.35 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital stocks opened at 5165.05 and closed at 5152.9. The highest price reached during the day was 5201, while the lowest was 5113.3. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital stands at 74,212.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5310.1, and the 52-week low is 3700. The BSE recorded a volume of 5205 shares for Apollo Hospital.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:00:04 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5253.35, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

Today, the closing price of Apollo Hospital stock was 5253.35, representing a percent change of 1.78. The stock's net change for the day was 92, as it increased from yesterday's closing price of 5161.35.

11 Jul 2023, 03:17:27 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5251.15, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5251.15, with a percent change of 1.74 and a net change of 89.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.

11 Jul 2023, 03:04:03 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5263.4, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5263.4 with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 102.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.98% or 102.05.

11 Jul 2023, 02:48:29 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5265.6, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 5265.6. It has experienced a 2.02% increase, with a net change of 104.25.

11 Jul 2023, 02:32:57 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5261.7, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 5261.7, with a percent change of 1.94 and a net change of 100.35. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.94% and gained 100.35 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:16:35 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5254.5, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

Apollo Hospital stock is currently priced at 5254.5, with a net change of 93.15 and a percent change of 1.8.

11 Jul 2023, 02:06:39 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5249.1, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5249.1. The percent change is 1.7%, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 87.75, suggesting an increase in value. Overall, this data indicates that the Apollo Hospital stock has experienced a positive gain in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:51:27 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5250.7, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5250.7, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 89.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.73% and a net gain of 89.35.

11 Jul 2023, 01:30:09 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5247.75, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5247.75, with a percent change of 1.67. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.67% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 86.4, which means that the stock has gained 86.4 in value. Overall, this suggests that Apollo Hospital's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 01:19:01 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5256, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5256, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 94.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.83% and the price has increased by 94.65. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 01:01:44 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5258.15, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

Apollo Hospital stock currently has a price of 5258.15. It has seen a percent change of 1.88, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 96.8, suggesting a significant increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:47:10 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5251.05, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5251.05 with a percent change of 1.74. This means that the stock has increased by 1.74% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 89.7, indicating that the stock has gained 89.7 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing positive momentum and is performing well in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 12:37:29 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5244.95, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5244.95 with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 83.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.62% from its previous value and has gained 83.6 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Apollo Hospital.

11 Jul 2023, 12:36:47 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 12:15:53 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5255, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5255. There has been a 1.81% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 93.65.

11 Jul 2023, 12:05:01 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5257, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5257. There has been a percent change of 1.85, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 95.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 95.65 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:48:53 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5257.95, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospitals is 5257.95. It has experienced a 1.87% increase, resulting in a net change of 96.6.

11 Jul 2023, 11:34:09 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5246.75, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5246.75, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 85.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.65% and the net change in price is 85.4.

11 Jul 2023, 11:16:58 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5247.75, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5247.75. There has been a 1.67% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 86.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:05:38 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5245, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5245, with a 1.62% percent change, and a net change of 83.65.

11 Jul 2023, 10:50:05 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5242.1, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5242.1. There has been a percent change of 1.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 80.75, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 10:34:43 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5223.6, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5223.6. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 62.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 62.25 in value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:16:26 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5239.45, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5239.45 with a percent change of 1.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.51% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 78.1, implying that the stock has gained 78.1 from its previous closing price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:00:50 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5262.4, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5262.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.96, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 101.05, further suggesting an increase in value. Overall, the stock of Apollo Hospital has shown positive momentum in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 09:47:18 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5253.65, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5253.65, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 92.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.79% and has gained 92.3 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:33:38 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5255, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5255 with a percent change of 1.81. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.81% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 93.65, which means that the stock price has increased by 93.65. Overall, this data suggests that the Apollo Hospital stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:31:22 AM IST

11 Jul 2023, 09:18:36 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5254.05, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5254.05, with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 92.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.8% and the net increase is 92.7.

11 Jul 2023, 09:02:17 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5161.35, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹5152.9

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5161.35. There has been a 0.16% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.45.

11 Jul 2023, 08:02:35 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5152.9 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 5205 shares with a closing price of 5152.9.

