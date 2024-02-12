Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock on the Rise

Apollo Hospital Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's open price was ₹6262.1, and it closed at ₹6229.75. The stock reached a high of ₹6473.95 and a low of ₹6216. The market capitalization of the company is ₹92525.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6473.95, while the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 13930 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹6526.1, which represents a 1.46% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is ₹93.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.85%
|3 Months
|10.56%
|6 Months
|31.21%
|YTD
|12.85%
|1 Year
|46.66%
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹6472.85. There has been a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 40.55.
On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital recorded a volume of 13,930 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹6,229.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!