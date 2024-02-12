Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 6432.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6526.1 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital Stock Price Today

Apollo Hospital Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's open price was 6262.1, and it closed at 6229.75. The stock reached a high of 6473.95 and a low of 6216. The market capitalization of the company is 92525.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6473.95, while the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 13930 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹6526.1, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹6432.3

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 6526.1, which represents a 1.46% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 93.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.85%
3 Months10.56%
6 Months31.21%
YTD12.85%
1 Year46.66%
12 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹6472.85, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹6432.3

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 6472.85. There has been a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 40.55.

12 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹6229.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital recorded a volume of 13,930 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 6,229.75.

