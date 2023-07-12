Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5248.5, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5181.35 and closed at ₹5161.35. The high price of the day was ₹5270 and the low price was ₹5181.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹75535.11 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹5310.1 and ₹3861.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14686 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5248.5, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The closing price of Apollo Hospital stock today was ₹5248.5, with a net change of -4.85. This represents a decrease of -0.09% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹5253.35. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5245, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5245 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -8.35. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5258.75, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5258.75. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 5.4. This suggests that the stock price has slightly gained in value. Click here for Apollo Hospital Key Metrics Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5265, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5265. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.65. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5256.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹5256.7. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.06. The net change in the stock price is 3.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive movement in the market. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5261.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹5261.3 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 7.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15% and the net change in the stock price is ₹7.95. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5234.25, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5234.25 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -19.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and there has been a decrease of ₹19.1 in value. Click here for Apollo Hospital Board Meetings Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5236.05, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5236.05 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -17.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5236.05, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 Apollo Hospital stock is currently priced at ₹5236.05, showing a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -17.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5247.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5247.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -5.4, indicating a decrease in value. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5242.15, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹5242.15. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹11.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Click here for Apollo Hospital AGM Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5234, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5234, with a percent change of -0.37% and a net change of -19.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5220.05, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5220.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.63, resulting in a net change of -33.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5218.4, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5218.4 with a percent change of -0.67. This means that there has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.67%. The net change is -34.95, indicating a decrease of ₹34.95 in the stock price. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5219.35, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is ₹5219.35, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -34. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Additional information about the stock's performance and market trends would be needed to provide a more comprehensive analysis. Click here for Apollo Hospital News Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5222.3, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5222.3, with a percent change of -0.59. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.05, which shows a decrease of ₹31.05 in the stock price. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5226.65, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5226.65, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -26.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.51% and the value of the stock has decreased by ₹26.7. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5219.4, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5219.4. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.95, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5228.35, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5228.35. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25, suggesting a decrease of ₹25 in the stock price. Click here for Apollo Hospital Dividend Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5234, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5234. The percent change is -0.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹19.35. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5234, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5234, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -19.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the net change is a decrease of ₹19.35. Overall, this indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Apollo Hospital. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5235.8, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹5235.8. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹17.55. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5237.95, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that its price is ₹5237.95. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -15.4, which means the stock has dropped by this amount. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value. Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5240, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5240, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -13.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and by ₹13.35. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5264.05, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹5253.35 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5264.05. There has been a 0.2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5253.35, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹5161.35 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹5253.35. There has been a percent change of 1.78, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 92, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5161.35 yesterday On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Apollo Hospital was 14,686 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,161.35. Share Via