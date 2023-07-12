Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at 5248.5, down -0.09% from yesterday's 5253.35

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 5253.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5248.5 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5181.35 and closed at 5161.35. The high price of the day was 5270 and the low price was 5181.35. The market capitalization of the company is 75535.11 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 5310.1 and 3861.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5248.5, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The closing price of Apollo Hospital stock today was 5248.5, with a net change of -4.85. This represents a decrease of -0.09% compared to yesterday's closing price of 5253.35.

12 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5245, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5245 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -8.35. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5258.75, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5258.75. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 5.4. This suggests that the stock price has slightly gained in value.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5265, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5265. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.65.

12 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5256.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5256.7. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.06. The net change in the stock price is 3.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive movement in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5261.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5261.3 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 7.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15% and the net change in the stock price is 7.95.

12 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5234.25, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5234.25 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -19.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and there has been a decrease of 19.1 in value.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5236.05, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5236.05 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -17.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

12 Jul 2023, 01:37 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5236.05, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

Apollo Hospital stock is currently priced at 5236.05, showing a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -17.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5247.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5247.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -5.4, indicating a decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5242.15, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5242.15. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.2, suggesting a decrease of 11.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Apollo Hospital AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5234, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5234, with a percent change of -0.37% and a net change of -19.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5220.05, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5220.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.63, resulting in a net change of -33.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5218.4, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5218.4 with a percent change of -0.67. This means that there has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.67%. The net change is -34.95, indicating a decrease of 34.95 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5219.35, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 5219.35, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -34. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Additional information about the stock's performance and market trends would be needed to provide a more comprehensive analysis.

Click here for Apollo Hospital News

12 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5222.3, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5222.3, with a percent change of -0.59. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.05, which shows a decrease of 31.05 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5226.65, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5226.65, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -26.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.51% and the value of the stock has decreased by 26.7.

12 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5219.4, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5219.4. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.95, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5228.35, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5228.35. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25, suggesting a decrease of 25 in the stock price.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5234, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5234. The percent change is -0.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 19.35.

12 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5234, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5234, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -19.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the net change is a decrease of 19.35. Overall, this indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Apollo Hospital.

12 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5235.8, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5235.8. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 17.55.

12 Jul 2023, 09:55 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5237.95, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that its price is 5237.95. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -15.4, which means the stock has dropped by this amount. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5240, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5240, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -13.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and by 13.35.

12 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5264.05, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5264.05. There has been a 0.2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5253.35, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹5161.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5253.35. There has been a percent change of 1.78, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 92, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5161.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Apollo Hospital was 14,686 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,161.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.