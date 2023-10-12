Hello User
Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 5062.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5090 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had an opening price of 5025.05 and a closing price of 5062.75. The stock reached a high of 5137.65 and a low of 5025.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 73186.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 104,664 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, the BSE trading volume for Apollo Hospital was 104,664 shares, with a closing price of 5,062.75.

