Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had an opening price of ₹5025.05 and a closing price of ₹5062.75. The stock reached a high of ₹5137.65 and a low of ₹5025.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹73186.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 104,664 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.