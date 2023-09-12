Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 4984.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5094.75 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the Apollo Hospital stock opened at 5015 and closed at 4984.5. The stock had a high of 5107.7 and a low of 4991. The market capitalization of the company is 73254.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The stock had a trading volume of 10563 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5094.75, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹4984.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5094.75. There has been a percent change of 2.21, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 110.25, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4984.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 10,563. The closing price for the day was 4,984.5.

