Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Soars: Trading on a High Note Today

Apollo Hospital Share Price Today : On the last day, Apollo Hospital's open price was ₹6472.85 and the close price was ₹6432.3. The stock reached a high of ₹6675.05 and a low of ₹6376. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94832.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6473.95 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 11958 shares.
The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is ₹6685.5, showing a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 69.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a gain of 69.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.09%
|3 Months
|15.75%
|6 Months
|37.21%
|YTD
|15.96%
|1 Year
|49.78%
On the last day, the Apollo Hospital BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,958 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹6,432.3.
