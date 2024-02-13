Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Soars: Trading on a High Note Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 6615.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6685.5 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital Stock Price Today

Apollo Hospital Share Price Today : On the last day, Apollo Hospital's open price was 6472.85 and the close price was 6432.3. The stock reached a high of 6675.05 and a low of 6376. The market capitalization of the company is 94832.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6473.95 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 11958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹6685.5, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹6615.8

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 6685.5, showing a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 69.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a gain of 69.7 points.

13 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.09%
3 Months15.75%
6 Months37.21%
YTD15.96%
1 Year49.78%
13 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹6595.45, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹6432.3

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 6595.45 with a percent change of 2.54 and a net change of 163.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.54% or 163.15.

13 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹6432.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the Apollo Hospital BSE recorded a trading volume of 11,958 shares. The closing price for the day was 6,432.3.

