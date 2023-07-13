Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at 5188.55, down -1.14% from yesterday's 5248.5

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 5248.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5188.55 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5200.15 and closed at 5253.35. The highest price of the day was 5288.4, while the lowest price was 5200.15. The market capitalization of the company is 75465.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5310.1, and the 52-week low is 3861.05. The stock saw a volume of 4927 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5188.55, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

Today, the closing price of Apollo Hospital stock was 5188.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.14% compared to the previous day's closing price of 5248.5. The net change in the stock price was -59.95.

13 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5180, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

Based on the current data, the Apollo Hospital stock has a price of 5180. The percent change is -1.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -68.5, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5178, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5178, which indicates a decrease of 1.34%. The net change in the stock price is -70.5, suggesting a decline in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend in the given period.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Key Metrics

13 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5175.8, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows a price of 5175.8 with a percent change of -1.39%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -72.7, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5205, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5205. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -43.5, which means it has decreased by 43.5.

13 Jul 2023, 02:17 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5190.25, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5190.25. There has been a decrease of 1.11% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -58.25.

13 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5208.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5208.65 with a percent change of -0.76. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.76% from its previous value. The net change for the stock is -39.85, indicating a decrease of 39.85 in the stock price.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5228.25, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5228.25 with a percent change of -0.39. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.39%. The net change is -20.25, indicating a decrease of 20.25 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the Apollo Hospital stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5231.5, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5231.5. The percent change is -0.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17, suggesting a decline of 17. Overall, the stock price of Apollo Hospital has experienced a slight decrease.

13 Jul 2023, 01:16 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5232.85, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5232.85. There has been a -0.3% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -15.65.

13 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5226.1, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5226.1. There has been a negative percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -22.4, which means it has decreased by that amount. Overall, the stock price of Apollo Hospital has experienced a small decline.

Click here for Apollo Hospital AGM

13 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5225, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5225, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -23.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5225, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5225 with a net change of -23.5 and a percent change of -0.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 23.5 points, or 0.45%, compared to its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5210.45, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

As per the current data, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5210.45. There has been a decrease of -0.72% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -38.05.

13 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5202.3, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5202.3. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -46.2, suggesting a decrease of 46.2 in the stock price.

Click here for Apollo Hospital News

13 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5207.2, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5207.2 with a percent change of -0.79. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.79% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -41.3, indicating a decrease of 41.3.

13 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5207.45, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5207.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -41.05, suggesting a decline in value as well. Overall, the stock has seen a decrease in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5203.7, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5203.7. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -44.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend.

13 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5228.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5228.9 with a percent change of -0.37. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.37%. The net change is -19.6, indicating a decrease of 19.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5228.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current stock price for Apollo Hospital is 5228.9. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 19.6 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5228.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5228.9. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.6, suggesting a decrease of 19.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Apollo Hospital has experienced a small decline.

13 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5251.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5251.45. There has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.06 percent. The net change in the stock price is 2.95.

13 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5264, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

Apollo Hospital stock currently has a price of 5264 with a percent change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 15.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5251.95, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5251.95 with a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5254.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹5248.5

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5254.5. There has been a 0.11% percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 6: in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5248.5, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹5253.35

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5248.5. There has been a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5253.35 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 4927 shares with a closing price of 5253.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.