Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's open price was ₹5283.05 and the close price was ₹5278.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5300.15, while the lowest price was ₹5262.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹75774.51 crore. The 52-week high for Apollo Hospital is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2747 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.43%
|3 Months
|8.28%
|6 Months
|14.62%
|YTD
|17.89%
|1 Year
|23.17%
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5242.05, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -31.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a decrease of ₹31.3.
On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a volume of 2,747 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹5,278.75.
