Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 5273.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5242.05 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's open price was 5283.05 and the close price was 5278.75. The highest price reached during the day was 5300.15, while the lowest price was 5262.65. The market capitalization of the company is 75774.51 crore. The 52-week high for Apollo Hospital is 5362, and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.43%
3 Months8.28%
6 Months14.62%
YTD17.89%
1 Year23.17%
13 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5242.05, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹5273.35

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5242.05, with a percent change of -0.59 and a net change of -31.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.59% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a decrease of 31.3.

13 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5278.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a volume of 2,747 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,278.75.

