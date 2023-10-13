Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 5091.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5000 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5080.05 and closed at 5091.75. The stock reached a high of 5108.35 and a low of 4872.95 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 71892.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The stock had a trading volume of 6605 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5000, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹5091.75

Apollo Hospital stock is currently priced at 5000. There has been a 1.8% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -91.75.

13 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5091.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital on BSE had a volume of 6605 shares and closed at a price of 5091.75.

