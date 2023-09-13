Hello User
Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 5094.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4972 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5110 and closed at 5094.75. The stock reached a high of 5127.05 and a low of 4966 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 71489.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5362 and 4078.4 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6622.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5094.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Apollo Hospital was 6622 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5094.75.

