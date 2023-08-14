Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4882 and closed at ₹4901.5, with a high of ₹4908.9 and a low of ₹4798. The market capitalization was ₹69216.5 crore, and the 52-week high and low were ₹5362 and ₹3989.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.