Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4882 and closed at ₹4901.5, with a high of ₹4908.9 and a low of ₹4798. The market capitalization was ₹69216.5 crore, and the 52-week high and low were ₹5362 and ₹3989.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2793 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Aug 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST
Apollo Hospital Live Updates
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE
14 Aug 2023, 09:32:44 AM IST
Apollo Hospital Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.49%
|3 Months
|1.16%
|6 Months
|11.09%
|YTD
|9.57%
|1 Year
|10.76%
14 Aug 2023, 09:21:43 AM IST
On the last day, Apollo Hospital BSE recorded a trading volume of 2810 shares with a closing price of ₹4901.5.
