Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 4901.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4804.4 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4882 and closed at 4901.5, with a high of 4908.9 and a low of 4798. The market capitalization was 69216.5 crore, and the 52-week high and low were 5362 and 3989.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Apollo Hospital Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.49%
3 Months1.16%
6 Months11.09%
YTD9.57%
1 Year10.76%
14 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4901.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital BSE recorded a trading volume of 2810 shares with a closing price of 4901.5.

