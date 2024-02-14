Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Shares Surge on Positive Earnings

Apollo Hospital Share Price Today : On the last day, Apollo Hospital opened at ₹6616.65 and closed at ₹6615.8. The stock had a high of ₹6744.7 and a low of ₹6594.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96679.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6675.05 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 18922 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Apollo Hospital stock currently has a price of ₹6757.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 33.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.42%
|3 Months
|16.79%
|6 Months
|39.37%
|YTD
|17.79%
|1 Year
|54.15%
