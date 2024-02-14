Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Shares Surge on Positive Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 6723.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6757.7 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital Stock Price Today

Apollo Hospital Share Price Today : On the last day, Apollo Hospital opened at 6616.65 and closed at 6615.8. The stock had a high of 6744.7 and a low of 6594.5. The market capitalization of the company is 96679.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6675.05 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 18922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of 6700.55 and a high price of 6774.90 for the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹6757.7, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹6723.9

Apollo Hospital stock currently has a price of 6757.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 33.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Apollo Hospital February futures opened at 6730.0 as against previous close of 6734.9

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 6750. The bid price stands at 6749.5, with a bid quantity of 125. The offer price is 6754.45, with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 2198625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹6737.5, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹6723.9

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 6737.5, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 13.6. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a net gain of 13.6.

14 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.42%
3 Months16.79%
6 Months39.37%
YTD17.79%
1 Year54.15%
14 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹6765.9, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹6723.9

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 6765.9. There has been a 0.62 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 42.

14 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹6615.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's BSE volume was 18,922 shares with a closing price of 6,615.8.

