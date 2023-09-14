Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 4977.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5006.25 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4978 and closed at 4977.25. The highest price reached during the day was 5020, while the lowest price was 4950. The market capitalization of the company is 71982.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5362, and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 3947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5006.25, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹4977.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5006.25. There has been a 0.58 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 29. This means that the stock price has increased by 29 units.

14 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4977.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 3947 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 4977.25.

