Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 5008.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5092.15 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's open price was 4976.25, the close price was 5008.9, the high was 5098.4, and the low was 4976.25. The market capitalization was recorded at 73,217.3 crore. The 52-week high was 5362, and the 52-week low was 4078.4. The BSE volume for Apollo Hospital was 7017 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5008.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 7017 shares, with a closing price of 5008.9.

