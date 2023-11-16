Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital shares plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 5223.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5217.4 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5299.95 and closed at 5223.3. The highest price reached during the day was 5299.95, while the lowest price was 5207. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 75018.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 6918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.23%
3 Months5.51%
6 Months16.57%
YTD16.69%
1 Year13.29%
16 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5217.4, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹5223.3

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price of the stock is 5217.4. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.9, suggesting a decrease of 5.9 in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5223.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 6918 shares and the closing price was 5223.3.

