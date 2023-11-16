Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital shares plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5299.95 and closed at ₹5223.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5299.95, while the lowest price was ₹5207. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹75018.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 6918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.