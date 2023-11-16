Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital shares plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5299.95 and closed at ₹5223.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5299.95, while the lowest price was ₹5207. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹75018.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 6918 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.23%
|3 Months
|5.51%
|6 Months
|16.57%
|YTD
|16.69%
|1 Year
|13.29%
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹5217.4. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.9 in the stock price.
