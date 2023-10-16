Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5012.8, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4999.95 and closed at ₹4997.4. The stock had a high of ₹5026.15 and a low of ₹4933.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹72124.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 10042 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5012.8, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 Apollo Hospital stock closed at ₹5012.8 today, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -3.35. This represents a slight decrease compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹5016.15.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price today was ₹4986.95, while the high price was ₹5049.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5009.0 as against previous close of 5035.25 Apollo Hospital's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5017. The bid price is slightly higher at 5018.7, while the offer price stands at 5021.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. The open interest for the stock is 2,577,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited stock is 4123.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5364.00000.

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5038.15, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5038.15. There has been a 0.44% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22 points.

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹55.0 (-9.61%) & ₹103.35 (-2.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹53.0 (-22.57%) & ₹267.05 (-3.63%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5047.15, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 As of the current data, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5047.15. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 31. This indicates a positive trend in the stock performance of Apollo Hospital.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low price of ₹4986.95 and a high price of ₹5046 on the current day.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5009.0 as against previous close of 5035.25 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5043. The bid price is 5048.9 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5049.7 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 2576375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5038.6, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5038.6 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 22.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and has gained 22.45 points.

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹54.15 (-11.01%) & ₹100.3 (-5.42%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹55.6 (-18.77%) & ₹265.25 (-4.28%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of ₹4986.95 and a high price of ₹5046 today.

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5038.8, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5038.8, which represents a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 22.65, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock price of Apollo Hospital has seen a positive change.

Apollo Hospital Live Updates APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE More Information

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5009.0 as against previous close of 5035.25 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5035.95. The bid price stands at 5041.95 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5043.25 with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 2575875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5036.1, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹5036.1, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 19.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and the net change in price is an increase of ₹19.95.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day is ₹4986.95 and the high price is ₹5046.

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹50.05 (-17.75%) & ₹96.5 (-9.01%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹276.0 (-0.4%) & ₹59.5 (-13.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5025.75, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5025.75, with a net change of 9.6 and a percent change of 0.19. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19% and the net change is 9.6 points. This data suggests that Apollo Hospital's stock is performing relatively well, as it has seen a small increase in value. However, more information would be needed to fully assess the stock's performance and determine its overall trend.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5009.0 as against previous close of 5035.25 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5027.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 5039.05, while the offer price is 5041.25. The bid and offer quantities are both 125. The open interest for the stock stands at 2580750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low price of ₹4986.95 and a high price of ₹5031.6.

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5022.85, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5022.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.13. The net change in the stock price is 6.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small positive movement in its value.

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹25.55 (-20.78%) & ₹97.0 (-8.53%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹62.1 (-9.28%) & ₹44.55 (-10.45%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5025.55, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is ₹5025.55. There has been a 0.19 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.4.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock is ₹4986.95, while the high price is ₹5028.85.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5009.0 as against previous close of 5035.25 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5004.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 5016.85, while the offer price is 5019.55. There is a bid quantity of 125 shares and an offer quantity of 125 shares. The open interest for the stock stands at 2,579,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospital Live Updates APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE More Information

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4998, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4998, representing a decrease of -0.36% or a net change of -18.15.

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5016.2, up 0% from yesterday's ₹5016.15 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5016.2, with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a minimal change in value.

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4997.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 10,042. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,997.4.