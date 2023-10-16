Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at 5012.8, down -0.07% from yesterday's 5016.15

28 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 5016.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5012.8 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4999.95 and closed at 4997.4. The stock had a high of 5026.15 and a low of 4933.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 72124.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 10042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5012.8, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

Apollo Hospital stock closed at 5012.8 today, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -3.35. This represents a slight decrease compared to yesterday's closing price of 5016.15.

16 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price today was 4986.95, while the high price was 5049.

16 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5009.0 as against previous close of 5035.25

Apollo Hospital's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5017. The bid price is slightly higher at 5018.7, while the offer price stands at 5021.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. The open interest for the stock is 2,577,875.

16 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited stock is 4123.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5364.00000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5038.15, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5038.15. There has been a 0.44% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.0 (-9.61%) & 103.35 (-2.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 53.0 (-22.57%) & 267.05 (-3.63%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5047.15, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5047.15. There has been a 0.62% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 31. This indicates a positive trend in the stock performance of Apollo Hospital.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low price of 4986.95 and a high price of 5046 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5009.0 as against previous close of 5035.25

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5043. The bid price is 5048.9 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5049.7 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 2576375.

16 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5038.6, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5038.6 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 22.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and has gained 22.45 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 54.15 (-11.01%) & 100.3 (-5.42%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.6 (-18.77%) & 265.25 (-4.28%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of 4986.95 and a high price of 5046 today.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5038.8, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5038.8, which represents a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 22.65, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock price of Apollo Hospital has seen a positive change.

16 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5009.0 as against previous close of 5035.25

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5035.95. The bid price stands at 5041.95 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5043.25 with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 2575875.

16 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5036.1, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5036.1, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 19.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and the net change in price is an increase of 19.95.

16 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day is 4986.95 and the high price is 5046.

16 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 50.05 (-17.75%) & 96.5 (-9.01%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 276.0 (-0.4%) & 59.5 (-13.08%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5025.75, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5025.75, with a net change of 9.6 and a percent change of 0.19. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19% and the net change is 9.6 points. This data suggests that Apollo Hospital's stock is performing relatively well, as it has seen a small increase in value. However, more information would be needed to fully assess the stock's performance and determine its overall trend.

16 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5009.0 as against previous close of 5035.25

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5027.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 5039.05, while the offer price is 5041.25. The bid and offer quantities are both 125. The open interest for the stock stands at 2580750.

16 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock reached a low price of 4986.95 and a high price of 5031.6.

16 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5022.85, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5022.85. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.13. The net change in the stock price is 6.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small positive movement in its value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.55 (-20.78%) & 97.0 (-8.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 16 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 62.1 (-9.28%) & 44.55 (-10.45%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5025.55, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 5025.55. There has been a 0.19 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.4.

16 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock is 4986.95, while the high price is 5028.85.

16 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5009.0 as against previous close of 5035.25

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5004.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 5016.85, while the offer price is 5019.55. There is a bid quantity of 125 shares and an offer quantity of 125 shares. The open interest for the stock stands at 2,579,750.

16 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4998, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4998, representing a decrease of -0.36% or a net change of -18.15.

16 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5016.2, up 0% from yesterday's ₹5016.15

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5016.2, with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a minimal change in value.

16 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4997.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 10,042. The closing price for the stock was 4,997.4.

