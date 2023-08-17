Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 4818.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4940 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Apollo Hospital saw an open price of ₹4799.95 and a close price of ₹4818.6. The stock had a high of ₹4951.45 and a low of ₹4757.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71029.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 12352 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:02:49 AM IST
