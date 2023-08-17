Hello User
Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 4818.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4940 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

The last day of trading for Apollo Hospital saw an open price of 4799.95 and a close price of 4818.6. The stock had a high of 4951.45 and a low of 4757.5. The market capitalization of the company is 71029.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 12352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4818.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's BSE volume was 12,352 shares, and the closing price was 4,818.6.

