LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's stock soars on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 5166.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5228.7 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5175 and closed at 5185.95. The highest price recorded during the day was 5192, while the lowest price was 5098.1. The market capitalization of the company is 74287.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5310.1, and the 52-week low is 3861.05. A total of 6172 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:00:03 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5228.7, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5228.7, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 62.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.2% or 62.15.

17 Jul 2023, 12:52:16 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5231.85, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5231.85, with a percent change of 1.26. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 65.3, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Apollo Hospital stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

Click here for Apollo Hospital AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:34:17 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5240, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5240 with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 73.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42% and has gained 73.45 points. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for Apollo Hospital stock.

17 Jul 2023, 12:20:26 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5253.3, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5253.3. There has been a 1.68 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 86.75.

17 Jul 2023, 12:02:48 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5243, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is trading at 5243, with a percent change of 1.48. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.48% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 76.45, meaning that the stock price has increased by 76.45. Overall, these numbers suggest that Apollo Hospital stock is performing well and experiencing positive price movement.

17 Jul 2023, 11:48:32 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5242.85, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5242.85. It has experienced a 1.48% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 76.3.

Click here for Apollo Hospital News

17 Jul 2023, 11:38:17 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5248.0, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5248.0. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 81.45, which suggests a significant rise in the stock value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:15:55 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5230, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5230, which represents a 1.23% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 63.45, indicating a positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 11:06:20 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5237.9, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5237.9 with a percent change of 1.38. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.38%. The net change is 71.35, which means that the stock has increased by 71.35 from its previous value. Overall, this data suggests that Apollo Hospital stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Jul 2023, 10:47:38 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5225.1, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

Apollo Hospital stock has seen a 1.13% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 58.55. The current stock price stands at 5225.1.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:30:14 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5258, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5258, with a percent change of 1.77 and a net change of 91.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.77% or 91.45.

17 Jul 2023, 10:17:34 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5294.85, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5294.85 with a percent change of 2.48. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.48% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 128.3, indicating a significant increase in value. Overall, this data suggests that Apollo Hospital's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Jul 2023, 10:06:15 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5273.6, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5273.6, with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 107.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.07% or 107.05 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:46:40 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5247.7, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5247.7. It has experienced a 1.57% increase in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 81.15.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:36:46 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:34:43 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5222.4, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5222.4. There has been a 1.08% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 55.85.

17 Jul 2023, 09:19:13 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5239.75, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5239.75, which represents a 1.42% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 73.2.

17 Jul 2023, 09:01:05 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5166.55, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5185.95

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5166.55, with a percent change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -19.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 19.4 points. Overall, these numbers suggest a negative trend in the stock's performance.

17 Jul 2023, 08:24:19 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5185.95 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 6172 shares. The closing price for the day was 5185.95.

