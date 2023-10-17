comScore
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at 5020.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's 5016.5
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5020.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

25 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 5016.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5020.1 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's open price was 5016.2, close price was 5016.15, high was 5049, and low was 4986.95. The market capitalization was 72076.37 crore. The 52-week high was 5362 and the 52-week low was 4078.4. The BSE volume was 2957 shares.

17 Oct 2023, 06:42:03 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5020.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

Today, the closing price of Apollo Hospital stock was 5020.1, representing a percent change of 0.07 with a net change of 3.6 from the previous day's closing price of 5016.5.

17 Oct 2023, 06:18:19 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5020.13.60.075362.04078.472181.34
Max Healthcare Institute575.35-1.35-0.23630.0388.8555862.05
Fortis Healthcare338.151.70.51352.0245.425528.91
Narayana Hrudayalaya1075.5-11.85-1.091134.75700.021979.0
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2544.85-7.85-0.312684.81762.721107.13
17 Oct 2023, 05:45:44 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock today was 5014.1, while the high price was 5065.

17 Oct 2023, 03:44:16 PM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5020.8 as against previous close of 5022.65

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5027.75 with a bid price of 5026.1 and an offer price of 5028.7. The offer quantity is 125 shares, while the bid quantity is also 125 shares. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is 2,583,750 shares.

17 Oct 2023, 03:24:00 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited stock is 4123.00000, while the 52 week high price is 5364.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:15:59 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5025.15, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5025.15. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.65.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41:03 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5029.5513.050.265362.04078.472317.21
Max Healthcare Institute575.2-1.5-0.26630.0388.8555847.48
Fortis Healthcare336.850.40.12352.0245.425430.77
Narayana Hrudayalaya1076.65-10.7-0.981134.75700.022002.51
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2549.15-3.55-0.142684.81762.721142.8
17 Oct 2023, 02:40:43 PM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5050.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 63.5 (-5.65%) & 21.4 (-8.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 56.95 (-13.38%) & 23.15 (-24.1%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:38:19 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5029.55, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5029.55. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 02:26:34 PM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5020.8 as against previous close of 5022.65

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5027.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 5026.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 5028.55. The bid quantity is 125, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase, while the offer quantity is 250, indicating the number of shares sellers are offering to sell. The open interest is 2575500, representing the number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

17 Oct 2023, 02:22:16 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock today is 5014.1, while the high price is 5065.

17 Oct 2023, 02:00:54 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5027, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5027. There has been a 0.21 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.5.

17 Oct 2023, 01:42:31 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5042.68
10 Days5062.12
20 Days5057.88
50 Days4985.36
100 Days5011.51
300 Days4707.87
17 Oct 2023, 01:26:52 PM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 5050.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 66.2 (-1.63%) & 22.7 (-3.2%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 17 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 57.0 (-13.31%) & 23.2 (-23.93%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:12:55 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5035, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

17 Oct 2023, 01:10:09 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock was 5014.1, while the high price reached 5065.

17 Oct 2023, 12:59:42 PM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5020.8 as against previous close of 5022.65

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5032. The bid price is slightly lower at 5031.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 5034.35. The bid and offer quantities are both 125. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is 2570250.

17 Oct 2023, 12:50:34 PM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:39:34 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5034.5, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5034.5, with a percent change of 0.36. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18, suggesting that the stock has seen a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 12:31:07 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5034.518.00.365362.04078.472388.39
Max Healthcare Institute577.30.60.1630.0388.8556051.37
Fortis Healthcare335.5-0.95-0.28352.0245.425328.85
Narayana Hrudayalaya1080.45-6.9-0.631134.75700.022080.16
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2545.2-7.5-0.292684.81762.721110.04
17 Oct 2023, 12:15:29 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day reached 5014.1, while the high price was 5065.

17 Oct 2023, 12:09:48 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9999
Buy11101111
Hold1110
Sell2220
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:02:55 PM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 5050.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 68.35 (+1.56%) & 23.55 (+0.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 54.0 (-17.87%) & 272.0 (-5.91%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20:18 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5034.05, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5034.05. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.55, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock of Apollo Hospital has seen a positive movement in its price.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 11:16:33 AM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of 5014.1 and a high price of 5065.

17 Oct 2023, 10:50:39 AM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 5050.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 69.25 (+2.9%) & 23.5 (+0.21%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 56.5 (-14.07%) & 24.45 (-19.84%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:32:10 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5029.85, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5029.85, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 13.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% or 13.35.

17 Oct 2023, 10:16:19 AM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5020.8 as against previous close of 5022.65

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5056.3. The bid price for the stock is 5053.55, with a bid quantity of 250. The offer price is 5056.5, with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 2557125.

17 Oct 2023, 10:13:24 AM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock was 5028.95, while the high price reached 5065.

17 Oct 2023, 10:00:19 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:42:26 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5051.75, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5051.75. There has been a 0.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 35.25.

17 Oct 2023, 09:14:02 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5037.2, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5037.2. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 20.7.

17 Oct 2023, 08:14:34 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5016.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Apollo Hospital's BSE volume was 2957 shares, and the closing price was 5016.15.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App