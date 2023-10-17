Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5020.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹5016.5

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's open price was ₹5016.2, close price was ₹5016.15, high was ₹5049, and low was ₹4986.95. The market capitalization was ₹72076.37 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5362 and the 52-week low was ₹4078.4. The BSE volume was 2957 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹5020.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹5016.5 Today, the closing price of Apollo Hospital stock was ₹5020.1, representing a percent change of 0.07 with a net change of 3.6 from the previous day's closing price of ₹5016.5.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 5020.1 3.6 0.07 5362.0 4078.4 72181.34 Max Healthcare Institute 575.35 -1.35 -0.23 630.0 388.85 55862.05 Fortis Healthcare 338.15 1.7 0.51 352.0 245.4 25528.91 Narayana Hrudayalaya 1075.5 -11.85 -1.09 1134.75 700.0 21979.0 Dr. Lal Pathlabs 2544.85 -7.85 -0.31 2684.8 1762.7 21107.13

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock today was ₹5014.1, while the high price was ₹5065.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5020.8 as against previous close of 5022.65 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5027.75 with a bid price of 5026.1 and an offer price of 5028.7. The offer quantity is 125 shares, while the bid quantity is also 125 shares. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is 2,583,750 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited stock is 4123.00000, while the 52 week high price is 5364.00000.

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5050.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹63.5 (-5.65%) & ₹21.4 (-8.74%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹56.95 (-13.38%) & ₹23.15 (-24.1%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5042.68 10 Days 5062.12 20 Days 5057.88 50 Days 4985.36 100 Days 5011.51 300 Days 4707.87

Apollo Hospital share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 9 Buy 11 10 11 11 Hold 1 1 1 0 Sell 2 2 2 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

