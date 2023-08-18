Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Plummet on Poor Earnings Report

On the last day, Apollo Hospital opened at ₹4975.8 and closed at ₹4940.7. The highest price of the day was ₹4975.8, while the lowest price was ₹4873.1. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹70199.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 7576 shares.
Apollo Hospital Live Updates
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE
Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.78%
|3 Months
|3.86%
|6 Months
|5.38%
|YTD
|9.27%
|1 Year
|13.63%
Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4882.25, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹4940.7
Apollo Hospital stock is currently priced at ₹4882.25 with a percent change of -1.18. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.18%. The net change in the stock price is -58.45, suggesting a decline of ₹58.45 in the stock price.
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4940.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a volume of 7576 shares and closed at a price of ₹4940.7.
