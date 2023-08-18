Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Plummet on Poor Earnings Report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 4940.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4882.25 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital opened at 4975.8 and closed at 4940.7. The highest price of the day was 4975.8, while the lowest price was 4873.1. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 70199.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, and the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 7576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.78%
3 Months3.86%
6 Months5.38%
YTD9.27%
1 Year13.63%
18 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4882.25, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹4940.7

Apollo Hospital stock is currently priced at 4882.25 with a percent change of -1.18. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.18%. The net change in the stock price is -58.45, suggesting a decline of 58.45 in the stock price.

18 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4940.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a volume of 7576 shares and closed at a price of 4940.7.

