Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing Q3 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 5218.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5148.1 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, the open price for Apollo Hospital's stock was 5166.5, the close price was 5166.55, the highest price reached during the day was 5319.45, and the lowest price was 5164.05. The market capitalization of the company is 75055.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5310.1 and the 52-week low is 3861.05. The BSE volume for the day was 9520 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5148.1, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹5218.6

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5148.1 with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -70.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.35% and the net change in price is a decrease of 70.5.

18 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5164, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹5218.6

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5164. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -54.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 54.6.

18 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5174.15, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹5218.6

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that its price is 5174.15. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -44.45, which means the stock has decreased by 44.45.

18 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5180.4, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹5218.6

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5180.4. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -38.2, suggesting a decrease of 38.2 in the stock price.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5206.2, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹5218.6

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5206.2. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -12.4, suggesting a decrease of 12.4 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5216, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹5218.6

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5216, with a net change of -2.6. This represents a decrease in the stock price by 0.05%.

18 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5227.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹5218.6

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5227.2, with a net change of 8.6 and a percent change of 0.16. This means that the stock price has increased by 8.6 points or 0.16% compared to the previous trading session.

18 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5235.8, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹5218.6

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5235.8 with a 0.33 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 17.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5249.85, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹5218.6

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5249.85 with a net change of 31.25, representing a percent change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5268.9, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹5218.6

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5268.9 with a 0.96% increase. The net change in the stock price is 50.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and increased in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5220, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹5166.55

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5220, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 53.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.03% and the net change is an increase of 53.45. Overall, the stock price of Apollo Hospital has experienced a positive movement.

18 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5166.55 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9520. The closing price of the shares was 5166.55.

