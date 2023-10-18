Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹4981.25, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹5027.85

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5037.2, with a high of ₹5065 and a low of ₹5014.1. The stock closed at ₹5016.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹72181.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, while the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The stock had a trading volume of 2358 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital closed today at ₹4981.25, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹5027.85 Today, the closing price of Apollo Hospital stock was ₹4981.25. This represents a decrease of -0.93% from yesterday's closing price of ₹5027.85. The net change in the stock price is -46.6.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 4981.25 -46.6 -0.93 5362.0 4078.4 71622.73 Max Healthcare Institute 577.2 3.6 0.63 630.0 388.85 56041.67 Fortis Healthcare 335.4 -1.95 -0.58 352.0 245.4 25321.3 Narayana Hrudayalaya 1080.2 5.2 0.48 1134.75 700.0 22075.05 Dr. Lal Pathlabs 2501.05 -45.1 -1.77 2684.8 1762.7 20743.85

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of ₹4940 and a high price of ₹5044.4 for the current trading day.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5035.3 as against previous close of 5030.1 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4965.15. The bid price is 4973.7 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 4975.0 with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 2564500.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited stock is 4123.00000, while the 52 week high price is 5364.00000.

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4969, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹5027.85 The current data for Apollo Hospital's stock shows that the price is ₹4969, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -58.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% or ₹58.85.

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.35 (-40.48%) & ₹62.0 (-29.51%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹73.7 (+31.37%) & ₹13.0 (+48.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5020.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹5016.5 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5020.1 with a net change of 3.6, indicating a slight increase of 0.07 percent.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5035.3 as against previous close of 5030.1 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5028.8. The bid price stands at 4985.35 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 4988.2 with an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is 2544875.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5036.91 10 Days 5050.03 20 Days 5054.54 50 Days 4985.86 100 Days 5016.16 300 Days 4709.94

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5020.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹5016.5 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5020.1 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 3.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in the stock price is 3.6. This information suggests that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price of Apollo Hospital. Click here for Apollo Hospital Board Meetings

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5035.3 as against previous close of 5030.1 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5028.8. The bid price is 4967.25 with a bid quantity of 125. The offer price is 4969.7 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for the stock is 2548875.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5035.3 as against previous close of 5030.1 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5028.8. The bid price is 5014.95, with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5017.45, with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest is recorded at 2519500.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.75% 3 Months -2.05% 6 Months 15.91% YTD 12.31% 1 Year 17.2%

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5016.5 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital on the BSE had a volume of 2358 shares with a closing price of ₹5016.5.