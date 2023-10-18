Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital closed today at 4981.25, down -0.93% from yesterday's 5027.85

27 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 5027.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4981.25 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5037.2, with a high of 5065 and a low of 5014.1. The stock closed at 5016.5. The market capitalization of the company is 72181.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, while the 52-week low is 4078.4. The stock had a trading volume of 2358 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, the closing price of Apollo Hospital stock was 4981.25. This represents a decrease of -0.93% from yesterday's closing price of 5027.85. The net change in the stock price is -46.6.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise4981.25-46.6-0.935362.04078.471622.73
Max Healthcare Institute577.23.60.63630.0388.8556041.67
Fortis Healthcare335.4-1.95-0.58352.0245.425321.3
Narayana Hrudayalaya1080.25.20.481134.75700.022075.05
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2501.05-45.1-1.772684.81762.720743.85
The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of 4940 and a high price of 5044.4 for the current trading day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:41 PM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5035.3 as against previous close of 5030.1

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4965.15. The bid price is 4973.7 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 4975.0 with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 2564500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The 52 week low price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited stock is 4123.00000, while the 52 week high price is 5364.00000.

The current data for Apollo Hospital's stock shows that the price is 4969, with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -58.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.17% or 58.85.

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.35 (-40.48%) & 62.0 (-29.51%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 73.7 (+31.37%) & 13.0 (+48.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5020.13.60.075362.04078.472181.34
Max Healthcare Institute575.35-1.35-0.23630.0388.8555862.05
Fortis Healthcare338.151.70.51352.0245.425528.91
Narayana Hrudayalaya1075.5-11.85-1.091134.75700.021979.0
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2544.85-7.85-0.312684.81762.721107.13
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5020.1 with a net change of 3.6, indicating a slight increase of 0.07 percent.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of 5014.1 and a high price of 5065.

18 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5035.3 as against previous close of 5030.1

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5028.8. The bid price stands at 4985.35 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 4988.2 with an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is 2544875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 5020.1 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is positive at 3.6. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

DaysValue
5 Days5036.91
10 Days5050.03
20 Days5054.54
50 Days4985.86
100 Days5016.16
300 Days4709.94
Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.1 (-45.38%) & 56.5 (-35.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 80.0 (+42.6%) & 13.75 (+57.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5020.1 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 3.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change in the stock price is 3.6. This information suggests that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price of Apollo Hospital.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Board Meetings

Today, the low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock was 5014.1, while the high price reached 5065.

18 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5035.3 as against previous close of 5030.1

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5028.8. The bid price is 4967.25 with a bid quantity of 125. The offer price is 4969.7 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for the stock is 2548875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5020.13.60.075362.04078.472181.34
Max Healthcare Institute575.35-1.35-0.23630.0388.8555862.05
Fortis Healthcare338.151.70.51352.0245.425528.91
Narayana Hrudayalaya1075.5-11.85-1.091134.75700.021979.0
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2544.85-7.85-0.312684.81762.721107.13
The current day's low price for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock is 5014.1 and the high price is 5065.

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the current price is 5020.1. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.6, suggesting a small positive movement. Overall, the data suggests that Apollo Hospital stock has experienced a slight upward trend.

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.5 (-33.62%) & 13.05 (-42.13%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 71.05 (+26.65%) & 12.25 (+40.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5020.1. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.6.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5020.13.60.075362.04078.472181.34
Max Healthcare Institute575.35-1.35-0.23630.0388.8555862.05
Fortis Healthcare338.151.70.51352.0245.425528.91
Narayana Hrudayalaya1075.5-11.85-1.091134.75700.021979.0
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2544.85-7.85-0.312684.81762.721107.13
The Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of 5014.1 and a high price of 5065 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5035.3 as against previous close of 5030.1

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5028.8. The bid price is 5014.95, with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5017.45, with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest is recorded at 2519500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospital stock is currently priced at 5020.1 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 34.95 (-23.94%) & 73.05 (-16.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 63.0 (+12.3%) & 10.55 (+20.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise5020.13.60.075362.04078.472181.34
Max Healthcare Institute575.35-1.35-0.23630.0388.8555862.05
Fortis Healthcare338.151.70.51352.0245.425528.91
Narayana Hrudayalaya1075.5-11.85-1.091134.75700.021979.0
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2544.85-7.85-0.312684.81762.721107.13
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows the following: the stock price is 5020.1, there has been a 0.07 percent change, and a net change of 3.6. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Apollo Hospital, with a net change of 3.6.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock hit a low of 5014.1 and a high of 5065 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 5035.3 as against previous close of 5030.1

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 5028.8. The bid price is 5003.35, and the offer price is 5005.6. The offer quantity is 125, while the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for the stock is 2533250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5020.1, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.75%
3 Months-2.05%
6 Months15.91%
YTD12.31%
1 Year17.2%
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5020.1 with a net change of 3.6, indicating a slight increase of 0.07 percent.

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital on the BSE had a volume of 2358 shares with a closing price of 5016.5.

