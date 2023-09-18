Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Sees Bullish Trading Trend

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5092.1 and closed at ₹5083.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5150, while the lowest was ₹5060.75. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is currently ₹73,145.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 7431 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Apollo Hospital September futures opened at 5121.9 as against previous close of 5113.6 Apollo Hospital, a leading healthcare provider, has a spot price of ₹5130.4. The bid price is ₹5132.05, with a bid quantity of 125 shares. The offer price is ₹5135.5, with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The open interest stands at 2,302,750 shares. Apollo Hospital continues to be a popular choice in the stock market due to its strong performance and reputation in the healthcare industry.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5142.65, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹5092.25 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5142.65, which represents a 0.99% increase compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is 50.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5109.35, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹5092.25 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5109.35, with a net change of 17.1 and a percent change of 0.34. This means that the stock price has increased by 17.1 points, or 0.34% from the previous trading session. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.14% 3 Months -8.51% 6 Months 17.15% YTD 13.72% 1 Year 17.27% Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5092.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹5092.25 The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is ₹5092.35. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock price. Share Via

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5083.15 on last trading day On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 7431 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹5083.15. Share Via