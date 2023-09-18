Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Sees Bullish Trading Trend

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5092.1 and closed at ₹5083.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5150, while the lowest was ₹5060.75. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is currently ₹73,145.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 7431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.