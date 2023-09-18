Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Sees Bullish Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 5092.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5142.65 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5092.1 and closed at 5083.15. The highest price reached during the day was 5150, while the lowest was 5060.75. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is currently 73,145.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 7431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST Apollo Hospital September futures opened at 5121.9 as against previous close of 5113.6

Apollo Hospital, a leading healthcare provider, has a spot price of 5130.4. The bid price is 5132.05, with a bid quantity of 125 shares. The offer price is 5135.5, with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The open interest stands at 2,302,750 shares. Apollo Hospital continues to be a popular choice in the stock market due to its strong performance and reputation in the healthcare industry.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5142.65, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹5092.25

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5142.65, which represents a 0.99% increase compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is 50.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Profit Loss

18 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5109.35, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹5092.25

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5109.35, with a net change of 17.1 and a percent change of 0.34. This means that the stock price has increased by 17.1 points, or 0.34% from the previous trading session.

18 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.14%
3 Months-8.51%
6 Months17.15%
YTD13.72%
1 Year17.27%
18 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5092.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹5092.25

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 5092.35. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock price.

18 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5083.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 7431 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 5083.15.

