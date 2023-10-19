Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's stocks plummet amidst market downturn

Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4993.95 and closed at ₹5027.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹5044.4 and a low of ₹4940 during the day. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹71622.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362, while the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 4132 shares.
Apollo Hospital stock is currently trading at a price of ₹4967.6. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value with a percent change of -0.16. This decrease has resulted in a net change of -7.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.27%
|3 Months
|-2.05%
|6 Months
|15.21%
|YTD
|11.16%
|1 Year
|14.0%
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4952.15. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -23.35, implying a decrease of ₹23.35 in the stock price.
On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 4132 shares with a closing price of ₹5027.85.
