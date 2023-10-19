Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's stocks plummet amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 4975.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4967.6 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4993.95 and closed at 5027.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 5044.4 and a low of 4940 during the day. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 71622.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362, while the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 4132 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4967.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹4975.5

Apollo Hospital stock is currently trading at a price of 4967.6. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value with a percent change of -0.16. This decrease has resulted in a net change of -7.9.

19 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.27%
3 Months-2.05%
6 Months15.21%
YTD11.16%
1 Year14.0%
19 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4952.15, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹4975.5

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4952.15. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -23.35, implying a decrease of 23.35 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5027.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 4132 shares with a closing price of 5027.85.

