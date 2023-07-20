Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 5160 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5182.4 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital opened at 5164 and closed at 5160. The stock had a high of 5218.15 and a low of 5163.3. The market capitalization of the company is currently 74514.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5320, while the 52-week low is 3890.3. The BSE volume for the day was 3669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5182.4, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹5160

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5182.4. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 22.4, which means the stock has gained 22.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that Apollo Hospital stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

20 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5160 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 3669 shares. The closing price for the day was 5160.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.