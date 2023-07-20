Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital opened at ₹5164 and closed at ₹5160. The stock had a high of ₹5218.15 and a low of ₹5163.3. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹74514.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5320, while the 52-week low is ₹3890.3. The BSE volume for the day was 3669 shares.
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5182.4. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 22.4, which means the stock has gained 22.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that Apollo Hospital stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
