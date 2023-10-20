Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Shares Plummet as Investors Worry about Financial Outlook

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 4991.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4950.05 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's open price was 4952.15 and the close price was 4975.5. The stock had a high of 5017.8 and a low of 4936. The market capitalization is 71,412.81 crore. The 52-week high is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 44,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4950.05, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹4991.25

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4950.05 with a percent change of -0.83. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.83%. The net change in the stock price is -41.2, which means the stock price has decreased by 41.2.

20 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.06%
3 Months-0.97%
6 Months14.92%
YTD11.6%
1 Year13.86%
20 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4966.65, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹4975.5

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 4966.65. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.85, suggesting a decline of 8.85 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4975.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 44,072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 4,975.5.

