Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Shares Plummet as Investors Worry about Financial Outlook

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's open price was ₹4952.15 and the close price was ₹4975.5. The stock had a high of ₹5017.8 and a low of ₹4936. The market capitalization is ₹71,412.81 crore. The 52-week high is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 44,072 shares.
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4950.05 with a percent change of -0.83. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.83%. The net change in the stock price is -41.2, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹41.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.06%
|3 Months
|-0.97%
|6 Months
|14.92%
|YTD
|11.6%
|1 Year
|13.86%
The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹4966.65. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.85, suggesting a decline of ₹8.85 in the stock price.
On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 44,072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹4,975.5.
