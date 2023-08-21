Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 4889.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4841.7 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4884.9 and closed at 4889.05. The highest price reached during the day was 4890, while the lowest price was 4829.25. The market capitalization of the company is 69,616.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 5362 and 3989.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4841.7, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹4889.05

The current data for Apollo Hospital's stock shows that the price is at 4841.7 with a percent change of -0.97. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -47.35, which represents the actual amount by which the stock has decreased. Overall, the current data suggests a negative trend for Apollo Hospital's stock.

21 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4889.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 4330 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 4889.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.