Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4884.9 and closed at ₹4889.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4890, while the lowest price was ₹4829.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹69,616.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹5362 and ₹3989.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4330 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Apollo Hospital's stock shows that the price is at ₹4841.7 with a percent change of -0.97. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -47.35, which represents the actual amount by which the stock has decreased. Overall, the current data suggests a negative trend for Apollo Hospital's stock.
On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 4330 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹4889.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!