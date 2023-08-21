Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4884.9 and closed at ₹4889.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4890, while the lowest price was ₹4829.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹69,616.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹5362 and ₹3989.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.