Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM ISTLivemint
Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 5198 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5228.15 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5195 and closed at ₹5198. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5245, while the lowest was ₹5140.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹75,172.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5320, and the 52-week low is ₹3890.3. A total of 3780 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Apollo Hospital.
21 Jul 2023, 10:04:55 AM IST
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5198 yesterday
