Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM ISTLivemint
Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 5198 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5238.95 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at a price of ₹5195 and closed at ₹5198. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5245, while the lowest price was ₹5140.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹75328.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5320, and the 52-week low is ₹3890.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 3876 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:08:23 AM IST
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5198 yesterday
On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 3876 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹5198.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!