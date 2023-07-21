Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's stocks soar as positive trading continues

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5195 and closed at ₹5198. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5245, while the lowest was ₹5140.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹75343.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5320, while the 52-week low is ₹3890.3. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4875 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.