Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's stocks soar as positive trading continues
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's stocks soar as positive trading continues

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 5198 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5240.2 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5195 and closed at 5198. The highest price reached during the day was 5245, while the lowest was 5140.15. The market capitalization of the company is 75343.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5320, while the 52-week low is 3890.3. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 4875 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:05:02 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5240.2, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹5198

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 5240.2. It has experienced a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 42.2, reflecting the overall positive movement in the stock.

21 Jul 2023, 10:45:11 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5237.55, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹5198

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5237.55 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 39.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% or 39.55. This information indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Investors may see this as a positive sign and may consider buying or holding onto their shares.

21 Jul 2023, 10:30:17 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5239, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹5198

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5239, with a percent change of 0.79. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 41, which means that the stock price has increased by 41 compared to the previous trading session.

21 Jul 2023, 10:28:50 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5198 yesterday

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 4875 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5198.

