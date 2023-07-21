Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹5195 and closed at ₹5198. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5245, while the lowest was ₹5140.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹75,172.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5320, and the 52-week low is ₹3890.3. A total of 3780 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Apollo Hospital.
21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST
