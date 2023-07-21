Hello User
Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 5198 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5228.15 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5195 and closed at 5198. The highest price reached during the day was 5245, while the lowest was 5140.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 75,172.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5320, and the 52-week low is 3890.3. A total of 3780 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Apollo Hospital.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5198 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Apollo Hospital BSE shares traded was 3780. The closing price of the shares was 5198.

