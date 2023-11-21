Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stocks Plummet in Trading

Apollo Hospital's stock opened and closed at ₹5476.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹5595 and a low of ₹5457.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹79029.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5493.35 and ₹4078.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.