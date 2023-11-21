Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stocks Plummet in Trading

Apollo Hospital's stock opened and closed at ₹5476.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹5595 and a low of ₹5457.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹79029.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5493.35 and ₹4078.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10070 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price on the current day was ₹5431.05, while the high price reached ₹5511.9.
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹5444.75 with a percent change of -0.53. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.85, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.76%
|3 Months
|10.23%
|6 Months
|18.86%
|YTD
|22.25%
|1 Year
|24.43%
The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is ₹5496.35. There has been a 0.36 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.75.
On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 10,070 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹5,476.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!