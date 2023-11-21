Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 5473.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5444.75 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

Apollo Hospital's stock opened and closed at 5476.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 5595 and a low of 5457.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 79029.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5493.35 and 4078.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price on the current day was 5431.05, while the high price reached 5511.9.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Apollo Hospital Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5444.75, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹5473.6

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 5444.75 with a percent change of -0.53. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.85, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.76%
3 Months10.23%
6 Months18.86%
YTD22.25%
1 Year24.43%
21 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5496.35, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹5476.6

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 5496.35. There has been a 0.36 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.75.

21 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5476.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a trading volume of 10,070 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5,476.6.

