Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 5002.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4980.1 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 5035.3 and closed at 5072.95. The highest price reached during the day was 5055, while the lowest price was 4930. The company's market capitalization stands at 71,828.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the day was 9894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4980.1, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹5002.8

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 4980.1 with a percent change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.7, which means the stock has decreased by 22.7.

21 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5072.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital had a volume of 9894 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5072.95.

