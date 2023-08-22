Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4840 and closed at ₹4841.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹4941.45 and a low of ₹4838.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is ₹70,895.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4747 shares.

