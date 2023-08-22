Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 4841.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4930.65 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4840 and closed at 4841.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 4941.45 and a low of 4838.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital is 70,895.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5362 and the 52-week low is 3989.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4930.65, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹4841.7

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4930.65 with a net change of 88.95, representing a percent change of 1.84. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

22 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4841.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a BSE volume of 4747 shares, and the closing price was 4841.7.

