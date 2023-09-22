Hello User
Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stocks Surge as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 5002.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5023.5 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4980.1 and closed at 5002.8. The highest price reached during the day was 5048.3, while the lowest price was 4978.4. The market capitalization of the company is 72,230.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5362 and 4078.4 respectively. A total of 3046 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.18%
3 Months-5.38%
6 Months17.48%
YTD12.11%
1 Year9.02%
22 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5023.5, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹5002.8

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5023.5, with a percent change of 0.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.7, indicating a positive change in the stock price of 20.7.

22 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹5002.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Apollo Hospital BSE shares was 3046 shares, and the closing price was 5002.8.

