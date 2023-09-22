Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital's Stocks Surge as Investors Show Confidence

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4980.1 and closed at ₹5002.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5048.3, while the lowest price was ₹4978.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹72,230.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5362 and ₹4078.4 respectively. A total of 3046 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.18%
|3 Months
|-5.38%
|6 Months
|17.48%
|YTD
|12.11%
|1 Year
|9.02%
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5023.5, with a percent change of 0.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.7, indicating a positive change in the stock price of 20.7.
On the last day, the volume of Apollo Hospital BSE shares was 3046 shares, and the closing price was ₹5002.8.
