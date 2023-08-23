comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Reports Strong Gains in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Reports Strong Gains in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 4916.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4943.55 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Hospital

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4901 and closed at 4930.6. The highest price reached during the day was 4958, while the lowest price was 4901. The market capitalization of the company is 70686.69 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 5362 and 3989.1 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 3410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:40:59 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4943.55, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹4916.15

The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that its price is 4943.55. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 27.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 27.4 points.

23 Aug 2023, 09:35:11 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:34:46 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.05%
3 Months2.75%
6 Months9.28%
YTD9.87%
1 Year22.23%
23 Aug 2023, 09:00:12 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4916.15, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹4930.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4916.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.29% with a net change of -14.45.

23 Aug 2023, 08:18:50 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4930.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 3410 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 4930.6.

