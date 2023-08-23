Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Reports Strong Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4901 and closed at ₹4930.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4958, while the lowest price was ₹4901. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70686.69 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹5362 and ₹3989.1 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 3410 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4943.55, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹4916.15
The current data for Apollo Hospital stock shows that its price is ₹4943.55. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 27.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 27.4 points.
Apollo Hospital Live Updates
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE
Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.05%
|3 Months
|2.75%
|6 Months
|9.28%
|YTD
|9.87%
|1 Year
|22.23%
Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4916.15, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹4930.6
The current data shows that the stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4916.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.29% with a net change of -14.45.
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4930.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 3410 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹4930.6.
