comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:39:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.9 -1.79%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 384.7 -1.85%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.6 -1.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 652.45 -1.55%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Surge on Positive Earnings Report
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Surge on Positive Earnings Report

19 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Livemint

Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 4971.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5003.45 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo HospitalPremium
Apollo Hospital

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at 4974.75 and closed at 4991.25. The stock reached a high of 4999 and a low of 4943 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 71,187.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5362 and the 52-week low is 4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 2692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:32:23 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days4996.44
10 Days5019.56
20 Days5043.46
50 Days4984.91
100 Days5032.21
300 Days4714.89
23 Oct 2023, 01:23:22 PM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 35.0 (+10.06%) & 10.0 (+3.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 41.35 (-34.16%) & 10.0 (-50.98%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:20:25 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day was 4948.25 and the high price was 5006.45.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02:53 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5003.45, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹4971.1

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 5003.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 32.35, suggesting a positive movement.

Click here for Apollo Hospital Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 12:53:16 PM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:42:07 PM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4957.5 as against previous close of 4967.35

Apollo Hospital is a healthcare stock currently trading at a spot price of 4973.6. The bid price is 4962.25, and the offer price is 4964.0. The stock has a bid quantity of 125 and an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is 2054875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:40:53 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise4996.6525.550.515362.04078.471844.16
Max Healthcare Institute579.8-4.05-0.69630.0388.8556294.11
Fortis Healthcare328.25-4.55-1.37352.0245.424781.5
Narayana Hrudayalaya1031.55-22.15-2.11134.75700.021080.84
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2463.7-46.55-1.852684.81762.720434.07
23 Oct 2023, 12:37:44 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4996.65, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹4971.1

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4996.65. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 25.55.

23 Oct 2023, 12:25:44 PM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9999
Buy11101011
Hold1110
Sell2220
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:11:25 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of 4948.25 and a high price of 4994.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:08:35 PM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.5 (-16.67%) & 7.55 (-22.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 56.7 (-9.71%) & 15.25 (-25.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:45:20 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4969.25, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹4971.1

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is 4969.25 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -1.85. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is a decrease of 1.85.

23 Oct 2023, 11:35:28 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise4980.19.00.185362.04078.471606.2
Max Healthcare Institute580.4-3.45-0.59630.0388.8556352.36
Fortis Healthcare328.85-3.95-1.19352.0245.424826.8
Narayana Hrudayalaya1036.65-17.05-1.621134.75700.021185.06
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2471.7-38.55-1.542684.81762.720500.42
23 Oct 2023, 11:33:10 AM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4957.5 as against previous close of 4967.35

Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4981.9. The bid price is 4970.35 and the offer price is 4974.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 125. The open interest is 2,033,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:12:08 AM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day was 4948.25 and the high price was 4994.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:05:02 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4970.6, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹4971.1

The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is 4970.6. There has been a slight decrease of -0.01% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.5.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:42 AM IST

Top active options for Apollo Hospital

Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.0 (-11.95%) & 7.75 (-20.1%) respectively.

Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.25 (+25.25%) & 63.0 (+0.32%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43:36 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise4975.954.850.15362.04078.471546.53
Max Healthcare Institute578.95-4.9-0.84630.0388.8556211.58
Fortis Healthcare329.25-3.55-1.07352.0245.424857.0
Narayana Hrudayalaya1035.25-18.45-1.751134.75700.021156.45
Dr. Lal Pathlabs2494.0-16.25-0.652684.81762.720685.38
23 Oct 2023, 10:25:59 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4976.3, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4971.1

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4976.3. There has been a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.2 points. Overall, the stock price of Apollo Hospital has seen a small positive movement.

23 Oct 2023, 10:13:26 AM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock was 4948.25, while the high price was 4994.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:07:48 AM IST

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4957.5 as against previous close of 4967.35

The spot price of Apollo Hospital stock is 4973.5. The bid price is 4965.7, and the offer price is 4969.8. The offer quantity is 250, and the bid quantity is 250. The open interest is 2018750. Apollo Hospital is a healthcare company that is currently trading at a high spot price with moderate bid and offer prices, indicating potential market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:58:06 AM IST

Apollo Hospital Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:41:52 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4969, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹4971.1

The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is 4969. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -2.1.

23 Oct 2023, 09:36:35 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months-2.49%
6 Months14.13%
YTD11.17%
1 Year15.15%
23 Oct 2023, 09:11:52 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4994.95, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹4971.1

The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is 4994.95 with a percent change of 0.48. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.

23 Oct 2023, 08:28:15 AM IST

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4991.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,692. The closing price for the shares was 4,991.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App