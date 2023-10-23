Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Surge on Positive Earnings Report

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4974.75 and closed at ₹4991.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4999 and a low of ₹4943 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71,187.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 2692 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 4996.44 10 Days 5019.56 20 Days 5043.46 50 Days 4984.91 100 Days 5032.21 300 Days 4714.89

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹35.0 (+10.06%) & ₹10.0 (+3.09%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹41.35 (-34.16%) & ₹10.0 (-50.98%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day was ₹4948.25 and the high price was ₹5006.45.

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹5003.45, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹4971.1 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5003.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 32.35, suggesting a positive movement. Click here for Apollo Hospital Board Meetings

Apollo Hospital Live Updates APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE More Information

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4957.5 as against previous close of 4967.35 Apollo Hospital is a healthcare stock currently trading at a spot price of 4973.6. The bid price is 4962.25, and the offer price is 4964.0. The stock has a bid quantity of 125 and an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is 2054875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 4996.65 25.55 0.51 5362.0 4078.4 71844.16 Max Healthcare Institute 579.8 -4.05 -0.69 630.0 388.85 56294.11 Fortis Healthcare 328.25 -4.55 -1.37 352.0 245.4 24781.5 Narayana Hrudayalaya 1031.55 -22.15 -2.1 1134.75 700.0 21080.84 Dr. Lal Pathlabs 2463.7 -46.55 -1.85 2684.8 1762.7 20434.07

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4996.65, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹4971.1 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4996.65. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 25.55.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 9 Buy 11 10 10 11 Hold 1 1 1 0 Sell 2 2 2 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock had a low price of ₹4948.25 and a high price of ₹4994.95 on the current day.

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.5 (-16.67%) & ₹7.55 (-22.16%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹56.7 (-9.71%) & ₹15.25 (-25.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4969.25, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹4971.1 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the stock price is ₹4969.25 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -1.85. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is a decrease of ₹1.85.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 4980.1 9.0 0.18 5362.0 4078.4 71606.2 Max Healthcare Institute 580.4 -3.45 -0.59 630.0 388.85 56352.36 Fortis Healthcare 328.85 -3.95 -1.19 352.0 245.4 24826.8 Narayana Hrudayalaya 1036.65 -17.05 -1.62 1134.75 700.0 21185.06 Dr. Lal Pathlabs 2471.7 -38.55 -1.54 2684.8 1762.7 20500.42

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4957.5 as against previous close of 4967.35 Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4981.9. The bid price is 4970.35 and the offer price is 4974.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 125. The open interest is 2,033,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day was ₹4948.25 and the high price was ₹4994.95.

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4970.6, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹4971.1 The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4970.6. There has been a slight decrease of -0.01% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.5.

Top active options for Apollo Hospital Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹28.0 (-11.95%) & ₹7.75 (-20.1%) respectively. Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.25 (+25.25%) & ₹63.0 (+0.32%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Apollo Hospitals Enterprise 4975.95 4.85 0.1 5362.0 4078.4 71546.53 Max Healthcare Institute 578.95 -4.9 -0.84 630.0 388.85 56211.58 Fortis Healthcare 329.25 -3.55 -1.07 352.0 245.4 24857.0 Narayana Hrudayalaya 1035.25 -18.45 -1.75 1134.75 700.0 21156.45 Dr. Lal Pathlabs 2494.0 -16.25 -0.65 2684.8 1762.7 20685.38

Apollo Hospital share price NSE Live :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4976.3, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4971.1 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4976.3. There has been a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.2 points. Overall, the stock price of Apollo Hospital has seen a small positive movement.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock was ₹4948.25, while the high price was ₹4994.95.

Apollo Hospital October futures opened at 4957.5 as against previous close of 4967.35 The spot price of Apollo Hospital stock is 4973.5. The bid price is 4965.7, and the offer price is 4969.8. The offer quantity is 250, and the bid quantity is 250. The open interest is 2018750. Apollo Hospital is a healthcare company that is currently trading at a high spot price with moderate bid and offer prices, indicating potential market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Apollo Hospital Live Updates APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE More Information

Apollo Hospital share price update :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4969, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹4971.1 The current price of Apollo Hospital stock is ₹4969. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -2.1.

Apollo Hospital share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.79% 3 Months -2.49% 6 Months 14.13% YTD 11.17% 1 Year 15.15%

Apollo Hospital share price Today :Apollo Hospital trading at ₹4994.95, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹4971.1 The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4994.95 with a percent change of 0.48. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.

Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4991.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,692. The closing price for the shares was ₹4,991.25.