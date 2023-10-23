Apollo Hospital share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Hospital Stocks Surge on Positive Earnings Report

On the last day of trading, Apollo Hospital's stock opened at ₹4974.75 and closed at ₹4991.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4999 and a low of ₹4943 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71,187.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5362 and the 52-week low is ₹4078.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 2692 shares.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|4996.44
|10 Days
|5019.56
|20 Days
|5043.46
|50 Days
|4984.91
|100 Days
|5032.21
|300 Days
|4714.89
Top active call options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹35.0 (+10.06%) & ₹10.0 (+3.09%) respectively.
Top active put options for Apollo Hospital at 23 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹41.35 (-34.16%) & ₹10.0 (-50.98%) respectively.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise stock's low price for the day was ₹4948.25 and the high price was ₹5006.45.
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹5003.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 32.35, suggesting a positive movement.
Apollo Hospital is a healthcare stock currently trading at a spot price of 4973.6. The bid price is 4962.25, and the offer price is 4964.0. The stock has a bid quantity of 125 and an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for Apollo Hospital is 2054875.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|4996.65
|25.55
|0.51
|5362.0
|4078.4
|71844.16
The current stock price of Apollo Hospital is ₹4996.65. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 25.55.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|11
|10
|10
|11
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Apollo Hospital is currently trading at a spot price of 4981.9. The bid price is 4970.35 and the offer price is 4974.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 125. The open interest is 2,033,250.
The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4976.3. There has been a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.2 points. Overall, the stock price of Apollo Hospital has seen a small positive movement.
The spot price of Apollo Hospital stock is 4973.5. The bid price is 4965.7, and the offer price is 4969.8. The offer quantity is 250, and the bid quantity is 250. The open interest is 2018750. Apollo Hospital is a healthcare company that is currently trading at a high spot price with moderate bid and offer prices, indicating potential market activity.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|-2.49%
|6 Months
|14.13%
|YTD
|11.17%
|1 Year
|15.15%
The current data of Apollo Hospital stock shows that the price is ₹4994.95 with a percent change of 0.48. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.
On the last day of trading for Apollo Hospital on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,692. The closing price for the shares was ₹4,991.25.
