Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Apollo Hospital stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 4916.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4946 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Hospital stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of Apollo Hospital was ₹4974.95, and the closing price was ₹4916.15. The stock had a high of ₹4987.7 and a low of ₹4916. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital was ₹71,115.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5362, and the 52-week low was ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 4014 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:00:38 AM IST
Apollo Hospital share price Live :Apollo Hospital closed at ₹4916.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Apollo Hospital had a volume of 4014 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹4916.15 per share.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!