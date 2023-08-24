Apollo Hospital Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Apollo Hospital was ₹4974.95, and the closing price was ₹4916.15. The stock had a high of ₹4987.7 and a low of ₹4916. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospital was ₹71,115.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5362, and the 52-week low was ₹3989.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 4014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.